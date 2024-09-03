NEWSFLASH - Roxanne Trunnell and Fan Tastico H Capture Individual Silver in Grade I FEI Grand Prix Test A at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Versailles, France – Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Fan Tastico H (Grade I) secured individual silver in their first test of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Trunnell and Fan Tastico H, a 2017 Oldenburg gelding (Fuerstenball OLD x Weltmeyer) owned by Karin Flint, earned yet another personal best score for the United States, securing a 78.000% in FEI Grand Prix Test A for their first individual podium finish together as a combination. Paris 2024 is Trunnell's third Paralympic Games representing the United States and was a double individual gold medalist from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. More news to follow.