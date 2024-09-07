NEWSFLASH - Kate Shoemaker and Vianne Secure Individual Bronze in Grade IV FEI Grand Prix Freestyle at Paris 2024

Versailles, France – Kate Shoemaker (Grade IV) and Vianne earned their first individual medal of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, taking third overall in the Grade IV FEI Grand Prix Freestyle with a score of 80.170%. This is a personal-best score for the pair in the freestyle, which was choreographed to the music from the movie Forrest Gump. More news to follow.

Keep up with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAParaDressage.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.