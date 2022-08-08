NetJets U.S. Jumping Team Arrives and Ready to Get Underway in Herning

Herning, Denmark - The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team has arrived in Herning and is preparing for the start of their week of competition in the Agria FEI World Jumping Championships presented by Helgstrand, part of the ECCO FEI World Championships Herning 2022. The team presented their four team combinations and traveling reserve today and will take their first look at Stutteri ASK Stadium tomorrow for their formal familiarization. Competition will begin with the Speed Round on Wednesday, August 10, at 11:00 a.m. GMT+2/5:00 a.m. ET.

The four team combinations of Lillie Keenan and Argan de Beliard, Brian Moggre and Balou du Reventon, Adrienne Sternlicht and Cristalline, and McLain Ward and Contagious all were accepted at the First Horse Inspection today, with traveling reserve Jessica Springsteen re-presenting RMF Zecilie tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. GMT+2. The team will go 11th in the order for Familiarization and will go at approximately 11:50 a.m. GMT+2/5:50 a.m. ET.



Competition will begin on Wednesday, August 10, with the Speed Round, followed by the start of team competition on Thursday, August 11, at 1:00 p.m. GMT+2/7:00 a.m. ET. Only the top ten teams from Round I will move forward to contest Round II, which will determine team medals on Friday, August 12, and is set to start at 9:00 p.m. GMT+2/3:00 p.m. ET. The Individual Final will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2/8:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 14, closing out the competition and crowning a new individual world champion.



