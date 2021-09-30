NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team Announced for Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Final

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for the 2021 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final hosted in Barcelona, Spain, at the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona. Competition will begin with the Nations Cup First Round competition taking place on Friday, October 1 at 8:00 p.m. GMT+2, followed by the Nations Cup Final, which will feature the top eight teams qualified from the first round and is set to take place on Sunday, October 3 at 3:00 p.m. GMT+2.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.



Michael Hughes (Franklin Lakes, N.J.)

Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.)

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

Schuyler Riley (Wellington, Fla.)

Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.)



Competition for the team will begin on Friday, October 1, and continue through Sunday, October 3. For more information about the CSIO Barcelona, visit www.csiobarcelona.com.



Schedule

Results



