NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team Announced for BMO Jumping Nations Cup Spruce Meadows CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team in the BMO Jumping Nations Cup Spruce Meadows CSIO5* hosted in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, from September 7-11, 2022, during the venue’s Masters’ week. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Nicholas Dello Joio (Wellington, Fla.)

Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.)

Giavanna Rinaldi (Wellington, Fla.)

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.)



Competition will begin on Wednesday, September 7, and continue throughout the week, with the two-round BMO Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5* taking place on Saturday, September 10, at 2:00 p.m. M.T., followed by the CP International Grand Prix presented by Rolex on Sunday, September 11, at 1:00 p.m. M.T. For more information, please visit www.sprucemeadows.com.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.