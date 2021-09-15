National Show Horse Finals Welcomes Top Competitors

Springfield, Ill. – The best National Show Horses from across the country are gathering in the heart of Illinois for the National Show Horse Finals. Hosted by the National Show Horse Registry (NSHR), a packed weekend of competition kicks off on Thursday, September 16, and runs through Saturday, September 18. The versatility and beauty of the National Show Horse will be proudly displayed throughout the weekend as judges Cary Bartz (Stillwater, Minn.), David Mikosz (Blufton, S.C.), and Mike Miller (Pipersville, Pa.) crown this year’s champions.

The National Show Horse represents the epitome of the modern-day show horse as a combination of at least 50% Arabian blood and any other breed. Horses showing at the Finals must be registered with the NSHR and as Half-Arabians with the Arabian Horse Association (AHA). The most common combination of breeds is the Arabian horse and American Saddlebred. Beauty, stamina, agility, and athleticism result in a family-friendly horse that excels in and out of the show ring.

With well over 200 classes on offer, the National Show Horse Finals showcase top equestrians and horses in a variety of championship classes, including pleasure driving; fine harness; saddle seat, hunt seat, and Western seat equitation; in hand; and much more. The competition is also a qualifying show for the AHA’s Region 11 Championships and U.S. National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show. Tune in to the live broadcast on Seehorse Video.

Prize List

The Finals also boast a non-sanctioned division for horse lovers new to the National Show Horse breed, called the Arabian/National Show Horse Community Tournament Championships. Much like Academy classes at other breed competitions, the purpose of this division is to introduce potential new owners to the joys of showing and riding the National Show Horse. Riders will gain experience through beginner equitation and horsemanship classes in the saddle seat, hunt seat, and Western disciplines at NSHR horse shows.

The National Show Horse Registry is a recognized affiliate of US Equestrian. Find out more about the National Show Horse and all of US Equestrian's 29 recognized breeds and disciplines in this Learning Center video.

Photo by Howard Schatzberg