Large Regular Pony Hunters and Pony Jumper Individuals Shine at 2023 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Honor Hill Farms

Lexington, Ky. – The penultimate day of the 2023 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms saw a multitude of awards. The USEF Large Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Charles Ancona finished the over fences phase to determine the winner, and the USEF Pony Jumper National Championship awarded individual medals. A host of special awards were presented in the Rolex Stadium to a group of deserving recipients.

USEF Large Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Charles Ancona

Lily Epstein and Goldmark

Out of a massive field of 143 combinations, Lily Epstein and Goldmark were victorious in the USEF Large Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Charles Ancona. Epstein (Coral Gables, Fla.) and Take 3 LLC’s 2015 Dutch Warmblood gelding had a smooth round in the over fences phase to earn a score of 262.00. Their scores of 241.65 in the model phase and 262.43 in the under saddle phase helped them end up on top of the leaderboard with an overall score of 1028.08. It was the second consecutive year that Goldmark took the title in the USEF Large Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Charles Ancona, winning in 2022 with Aundrea Hillyard in the irons.

Epstein and Goldmark started their partnership at the beginning of the Winter Equestrian Festival and have earned top placings together throughout the season. A title at Pony Finals was a big achievement for the pair.

“It feels very special, and it was super fun,” said Epstein.

Epstein admitted that “Monty” is a little spoiled but also has a kind disposition and is a lovely pony to ride.

“He has a huge stride. He is very comfy and very sweet,” said Epstein. “He is super smooth and really fun.”

While Epstein has earned a champion title in the past with her 2020 small green pony hunter, this result was special because it may be her last Pony Finals. It is her fifth year at the event, and she has enjoyed the community atmosphere year after year.

“I think it is very fun that you get to be with all of your friends and be like a big family all together,” said Epstein.

Leaderboard:

Lily Epstein and Goldmark Aedan Mooney and M’pire Brook Duffy and Only Reason

Results

At the conclusion of the regular pony hunter divisions, Kathryn Padilla (Palos Verdes Peninsula, Calif.) and Celebration, a 2011 Welsh Pony gelding owned by Highland Farm, LLC, won the Overall Grand Champion Pony Hunter title. The pair took top honors in the USEF Small Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Kickapoo Ponies on Thursday with an overall score of 1045.10.USEF Pony Jumper National Championship

Reagan Voxman and Air Force One

The USEF Pony Jumper Individual National Championship concluded on Saturday with six combinations returning for Phase III to determine the individual medals. Reagan Voxman and Air Force One earned double gold at Pony Finals after winning team gold with her Zones 5/8/10 team and securing individual gold. Voxman (San Marino, Calif.) and her 2010 Selle Français gelding finished on zero faults after four clean jumping rounds throughout the competition. The duo collected team silver and individual bronze medals in 2022 and improved upon their performance this year. The feat was more impressive considering Voxman had recently gotten back in the saddle after suffering a broken collarbone as a passenger in a car accident in late May.

“My goal each day was to try to get a clear ride. That’s honestly all you can do,” said Voxman. “Each day I was like, ‘It’s okay. You don’t have to go fast. You can just calmly ride around a get a clear round.’ So that’s what I set for myself.”

Voxman had a good partner in Air Force One to help her achieve her goal.

“My pony really helped me and made me a lot less nervous,” said Voxman. “You can rely on him a lot.”

Voxman was the last to go in the order and experienced the pressure of the situation. However, she was able to manage it and use it to her advantage.

“I felt a fair amount of pressure but it is nice seeing everybody go and knowing that it is going to be okay if everyone else does okay,” said Voxman. “There was pressure but once you get into the ring, you just focus on that.”

Voxman and Air Force One were in familiar company in their podium placing with two of their Zones 5/8/10 teammates. Sienna Smith (Villa Park, Calif.) and Cappucino, her 2010 German Riding Pony mare, finished on eight faults for the silver medal. Madeline Kottman (Grove City, Ohio) and Valor, her 2012 grade gelding, ended on 16 faults to secure bronze.

Leaderboard:

Reagan Voxman and Air Force One Sienna Smith and Cappucino Madeline Kottman and Valor

Canadian Cameron Cuddy (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) and Temper of Tony, a 2007 Quarter Horse gelding owned by Krista Elford, finished tied with U.S. National Champions Voxman and Air Force One on zero faults.

Results

Special Awards

Emerson Burr Horsemanship Test presented by Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital

8 & Under – Audrina McCall

9-11 – Evelyn Sigler Benson

12-14 – Carmen Sensenig

15-17 – Linen Owens

Buttons N’ Bows Sportsmanship Trophy

Amelia Smith

Edna Lytle Perpetual Trophy

Bibby Farmer Hill

Outstanding Parent Award

Alexandra Ketner

Betsy Fishback Memorial Trophy

Cisy Zhou

Mindy Darst Perpetual Trophy

McKayla Brombach

Emerson Burr Perpetual Trophy

Christa Endicott

Baroness of Locheil Perpetual Trophy

Paris Charm

Virginia Pony Breeders Association Grand Champion

Sienna Rossano and DF Crush

Virginia Pony Breeders Association Champions

Charli Prager and Covenant Top Secret – Large Regular Pony

Kenzie Smith and Island Grace – Medium Regular Pony

Sienna Rossano and DF Crush – Small Regular Pony

Rebekah Fertel and Woodlands Hope – Large Green Pony

Sienna Smith and Covenant Beau’s Secret – Medium Green Pony

Addison Litman and Otteridge Shameless – Small Green Pony

Welsh Pony & Cob Society High Score Award Winners

Finley Clement and Boca’s Pop Star – High Score Welsh Large Regular Pony

Currie Cooper and Paris Charm – High Score Welsh Medium Regular Pony

Kathryn Padilla and Celebration – High Score Welsh Small Regular Pony

Helena Timpany and Clovermeade Brave – High Score Welsh Large Green Pony

Emi Richard and Qualen’s Charismagic – High Score Welsh Medium Green Pony

Addison Litman and Otteridge Shameless – High Score Welsh Small Green Pony

Leading Welsh Breeder

