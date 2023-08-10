Small Regular Pony Hunters Take Center Stage and Three More Divisions Begin at 2023 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Honor Hill Farms

Lexington, Ky. – Three divisions got underway and another named a champion on the third day of the 2023 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms. Competitors in the USEF Medium Green Pony Hunter National Championship and USEF Large Green Pony Hunter National Championship completed their model and under saddle phases, while the USEF Pony Jumper National Championship finished Phase I. The highlight of the day was the title being presented in the USEF Small Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Kickapoo Ponies.

Learn more about the many special awards and activities happening throughout the week, including the $500 Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant presented by Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital.

Kathryn Padilla and Celebration Shine in USEF Small Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Kickapoo Ponies

Kathryn Padilla and Celebration

(Shawn McMillen Photography)

Kathryn Padilla and Celebration moved up from ninth to the top of leaderboard in the USEF Small Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Kickapoo Ponies on the strength of an excellent round. Padilla (Palos Verdes Peninsula, Calif.) and the 2011 Welsh Pony gelding owned by Highland Farm, LLC won the over fences phase amongst the field of 113 combinations with a score of 271.05. Their impressive result helped secure the win with an overall score of 1045. 10 after collecting a score of 237.47 in the model phase and the winning score of 265.53 in the under saddle phase.

Padilla and “Squiggles” started their partnership at the beginning of year, and it has turned into a winning one. This year was Padilla’s third Pony Finals appearance, but first time as a champion thanks to Squiggles and trainer Christa Endicott. Padilla said she likes the pressure that comes with competing at Pony Finals.

“[I like] how exciting it is that you only have the one chance with one round to do [well],” said Padilla.

Padilla and Squiggles rose to the occasion and performed under pressure in the final phase to clinch the win.

“I thought it was really fun,” Padilla said of the course. “It wasn’t too hard, but it made it tricky enough for it to be exciting.”

Leaderboard:

Kathryn Padilla and Celebration Logan Baras and Dream Big Katherine Mercer and Clovermeade Pop Secret

Results

Best Presented Pony – Eliza St. George and Sugarbrook Too Blue

Best Turned Out Pony – Emery O’Keefe and H.G. Mud Puddles

Emi Richard and Qualen’s Charismagic

(Shawn McMillen Photography)

USEF Medium Green Pony Hunter National Championship

A field of 85 combinations began the journey toward the USEF Medium Green Pony Hunter National Championship. Emi Richard and Qualen’s Charismagic lead the division after the first two phases of competition with a composite score of 520.49. Richard (Middlefield, Conn.) and the 2014 Half-Welsh mare owned by Carolex Stables, LLC scored 250.90 in the model phase and 269.59 in the under saddle phase to move into the early lead.

The medium green pony hunters will conclude with the over fences phase of the competition on Friday, August 11.

Leaderboard:

Emi Richard and Qualen’s Charismagic Kaitlyn Linck and Bit of Whiskey Vivian Golden and Lady Desmond

Results

JJ Torano and Gold Standard

(Shawn McMillen Photography)

USEF Large Green Pony Hunter National Championship

Eighty-two combinations entered the arena for their chance at the USEF Large Green Pony Hunter National Championship. JJ Torano and Gold Standard lead the with a composite score of 518.60. Torano (Wellington, Fla.) and 2017 Welsh Pony cross gelding owned by Bridgeport Farms LLC earned scores of 258.85 in the model phase and 259.75 in the under saddle phase for a strong start to the competition.

The large green pony hunters will conclude with the over fences phase of the competition on Friday, August 11.

Leaderboard:

JJ Torano and Gold Standard McKayla Brombach and On Tour Katherine Mercer and Small Surprise

Results

The large green pony hunters will conclude with the over fences phase of the competition on Friday, August 11.

William Slater and Sir Wallace

(Shawn McMillen Photography)

USEF Pony Jumper National Championship

A small but mighty field of nine combinations began competition for the USEF Pony Jumper National Championships with Phase I. In the class, competitors with clean rounds or equal faults remain equal. Five combinations completed the course with zero faults.

The following pony jumper combinations jumped clear in Phase I, in alphabetical order:

Cameron Cuddy (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) and Temper of Tony, a 2007 Quarter Horse gelding owned by Krista Elford

Zoe Duvall (Silver Spring, Md.) and Angel, a 2004 Paint mare owned by Ponies Unlimited, LLC

Oliver Rolfe (Wellington, Fla.) and Cillbhrid Pippa, a 2011 Connemara mare owned by Haylie Rolfe

Reagan Voxman (San Marino, Fla.) and Air Force One, her 2010 Selle Français gelding

William Slater (Coatesville, Pa.) and Sir Wallace, a 2010 Welsh/Thoroughbred gelding owned by Kristin Close

Pony jumper competition continues on Friday at 3 p.m. ET with the USEF Pony Jumper Team National Championship, which will also serve as Phase II of the individual championship.

Special Awards

Three individuals were selected for the Betsy Fishback Sportsmanship Award today, winning a copy of the book “Big Wishes for Little Feat” by Cheryl Olsten. The following recipients are youth who have demonstrated the qualities of good sportsmanship while exhibiting at the USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms (listed in alphabetical order):

Dylon Clark

Olivia Panuska

Sophia Pessoa

The Best Model Pony Awards presented by Shapley’s were awarded with the model phase winners receiving a bucket of Shapley’s Grooming Products and a trophy.

The livestream of the 2023 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms will continue on the USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 11, with the model and under saddle classes for the USEF Large Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Charles Ancona. US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can access the live stream, and subscribers and members will be able to watch replays on demand. Learn more here.

View the complete schedule.

Find out more information about the USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms at www.ponyfinals.org.

Follow US Equestrian

Follow us on Facebook (@USEquestrian, @USEFNetwork, and @USEFPonyFinals), Instagram, and Twitter (@USEquestrian and @USEFNetwork) for all the latest from the ring and behind the scenes.