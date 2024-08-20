Intermediaire I and Para Dressage Divisions Continue on Day Two of 2024 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Wayne, Ill. – The second day of competition at the 2024 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions saw the entries for the Neue Schule/USEF Intermediaire I National Championship and Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship return for their second tests in the main arena at HITS Chicago Lamplight Equestrian Center.

Neue Schule/USEF Intermediaire I National Championship

Six athlete-and-horse combinations returned for their FEI Intermediaire I Test in the I-1 National Championship on Tuesdsay, and the standings remained unchanged after the second of three tests for the division. Sabine Schut-Kery (Oceanside, Calif.) and the Sonnenberg’s Jersey (Vivaldi x Kebalia), a 2014 Dutch Warmblood stallion owned by Sonnenberg Farm, LLC, were again the leaders in the class with a 72.382%.

Olivia LaGoy-Weltz (Haymarket, Va.) maintained her second-place position with Fade to Black (Fantastic x Saphira), Mary Anne McPhail’s 2015 Hanoverian mare, scoring a 69.647%. Lauren Chumley (Pittstown, N.J.) and Leeloo Dallas (Gaspard De La Nuit DG x Voque), her own U.S.-bred 2016 Dutch Warmblood mare, were close behind with a 69.294% for third place.

Intermediaire I competition will continue on Thursday afternoon with the FEI Intermediate I Freestyle Test.

The Intermediaire I division is one of two at this year’s FOC that is available on Black Horse One’s Spectator Judging app. Fans can join in and judge in real time during the I-1 tests. Participants who score closest to the official judges will win prizes at the end of the week.

Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship

The three combinations vying for the national champion title in the para dressage division completed their FEI Para Grand Prix B Tests on Tuesday. Eleanor Brimmer (Wellington, Fla.) and My Moment (Furst Romancier x High Sun), the 2010 Hanoverian mare she leases from Annette Grant, maintained their lead in the class after earning a 69.888% in their B Test.

Sydney Collier (Ann Arborn, Mich.) and Bell Bottoms (Benetton Dream x Issandra), a 2014 Oldenburg mare owned by Going for Gold LLC, Devon Kane, and Diamante Farms, also maintained their spot on the leaderboard, earning a second-place finish with a 66.944% Paige Schmidt (Lake Geneva, Wisc.) and Kimique, a 1998 American Warmblood mare she leases from owner Stefanie Lenz, stand in third place after their B Test.

Para dressage competition will conclude on Wednesday with all three combinations returning for their FEI Para Grand Prix Freestyle Tests.

