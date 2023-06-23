Get Ready for the 2023 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Honor Hill Farms

Lexington, Ky. – There are just six weeks to go until the Kentucky Horse Park welcomes pony riders and their families to the 2023 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms. This year’s event takes place August 8-13 and promises to be another memorable experience for all participants. If you will be attending this year’s Pony Finals, please take note of some important reminders and updates.

©Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian

Qualifying Period Ends July 1, 2023

The end of this year’s qualifying period for pony hunters and the pony medal is fast approaching. Qualifying ends on July 1, 2023, for the USEF Pony Hunter National Championships and the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final.

For full specifications and qualifying information, download the specifications from the USEF Pony Finals homepage here.

Schedule Update

One notable change for this year’s schedule is that the Medium Regular Pony Hunter section will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday and the Large Regular Pony Hunter section will be held on Friday and Saturday.

The full schedule can be downloaded from the USEF Pony Finals homepage. Please note that the schedule is subject to change; be sure to check for updates when planning your week.

Yearbook Submissions

Do you want your rider included in the 2023 USEF Pony Finals Yearbook? The deadline for submissions is Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Log in to your USEF.org account and submit your information through the Pony Finals Yearbook Portal here. Questions? Please contact [email protected] before the end of business on June 30.

Award Nominations

Nomination information is now available for the Buttons ‘N’ Bows Sportsmanship Trophy, the Outstanding Parent Award, and the Edna Lytle Perpetual Trophy. Nominations will be accepted through the completion of classes on Thursday, Aug. 10. View the award information on the USEF Pony Finals homepage.

USEF Pony Finals Livestream

This year’s Pony Finals will be livestreamed on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV. The livestream is available to all US Equestrian members, subscribers, and fans. Not a member? Sign up for a free fan account today and activate your ClipMyHorse.TV account. Learn more here.

For the most up-to-date information on the 2023 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms, visit www.ponyfinals.org