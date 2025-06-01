FEI Calendar Application Process for Endurance is Now Open for 2026 Season

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian reminds endurance competition organizers that the application process for the 2026 FEI Calendar is now open. Applications will be accepted now through June 1, 2025, and must be submitted online through the USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org.

Applications received after June 1 but before July 1, 2025, may be considered depending on the availability of the USEF Endurance Sport Committee and staff to ensure the application can be submitted to the FEI by the October 1 deadline.

Competition organizers should review the U.S. Endurance FEI Calendar Policies and Procedures document, which outlines the process from application through review and approval of FEI endurance competitions in the U.S.

Please direct any questions about the FEI Calendar application process to [email protected] or Nicole Zerbee, Director of Endurance, at [email protected]. Questions regarding non-FEI and USEF Lite licenses can be sent to [email protected].

