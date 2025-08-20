Defender U.S. Driving Team Set to Compete at 2025 FEI Driving World Championships for Pair Horses

Beekbergen, Netherlands. - The Defender U.S. Driving Team will compete this weekend at the 2025 FEI Driving World Championships for Pair Horses in Beekbergen, Netherlands. The three-member team will begin with dressage on Thursday, August 21, following the horse inspection on Wednesday, August 20. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Marcie Quist, Team Veterinarian Dr. Laura Werner, and Team Leader Steven Morrissey.

“We are so excited to be here,” said Quist. “The horses are fit and ready to go. The drivers and their grooms are all established and experienced team members and ready to show the world their best.”

The following athletes will be representing the Defender U.S. Driving Team.

Jacob Arnold (Paris, Ky.) with Barichello (Veldheer x Rianne B), a 2006 KWPN gelding owned by Carlo Vermeulen, Ivor (Crescendo x Uliena II), a 2013 KWPN gelding owned by Exell Holding BV, and Kenzo (Crescendo HBC x Zodancy M), a 2015 KWPN gelding owned by Jacob Arnold

Taylor Bradish (Windsor, S.C.) with Checkmate, a 2006 gelding owned by Exell Holding BV, Ferry Beauty, a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by Misdee Wrigley Miller, and Maestro H (Sir Arie x Germadora), a 2017 KWPN stallion owned by Exell Holding BV

Vernon Helmuth (Hazelton, Iowa) with Fernando (Zeppelin Let’s x Rustina), a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by Sebastian Warneck, G.T.’s Finn (Famous V x Candace), a 2016 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by George Dickerson and Kathryn Dickerson, and Magnum (Eebert x Cinola), a 2017 KWPN gelding owned by Vernon Helmuth

Competition Information

The 2025 FEI Driving World Championships for Pair Horses will take place August 20-24, 2025, in Beekbergen, Netherlands. Competition will begin with dressage on Thursday, August 21, at 8:30 a.m. CEST (2:30 a.m. ET) and Friday, August 22, at 8:45 a.m. CEST (2:45 a.m. ET), followed marathon on Saturday, August 23, at 9:30 a.m. CEST (3:30 a.m. ET) and cones on Sunday, August 24, at 8:30 a.m. CEST (2:30 a.m. ET).

