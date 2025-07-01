Deadline Reminder: 2026 FEI Calendar Applications for Vaulting Are Due July 1

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian reminds vaulting competition organizers to submit their applications for the 2026 FEI Calendar before the deadline of Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Applications must be submitted online through the USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org.

Competition organizers should review the U.S. FEI Vaulting Calendar Policies and Procedures, which outline the process from application through review and approval of FEI vaulting competitions in the U.S.

Please direct any questions about the FEI Calendar application process to [email protected] or Michelle McQueen, Director of Vaulting, at [email protected]. Questions regarding non-FEI and USEF Lite licenses can be sent to [email protected].

Stay Connected

Keep up with USA Vaulting on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Use #USAVaulting.