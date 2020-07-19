Brown and KT Lansini Claim Overall Grand Champion 3'6" at Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West Coast

Petaluma, Calif. – The 2020 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West Coast concluded on Sunday, July 19, with Cameron Brown and KT Lansini claiming the Overall Grand Championship in the 3’6’’ section with a total score of 213.67 points. Emily Steckler and Wonderland earned the Overall Grand Championship in the 3’3’’ section with a total score of 197.83 points.

With the picturesque Sonoma Horse Park setting the scene, Cameron Brown (West Linn, Ore.) was in fine form throughout the two days of competition, which included a classic round, a handy round, and an under saddle round. Brown and KT Lansini, Sheree Holliday’s 14-year-old Warmblood gelding, expertly navigated Scott Starnes’s (Bend, Ore.) courses with the help of trainer Kendall Bourgeois. They accumulated weighted scores of 85.67 in the classic, 84.67 in the handy, and 43.34 in the under saddle to earn the title as the Overall Grand Champion 3’6”, receiving the Monarch International Perpetual Trophy. Watch their winning ride.

“[KT Lansini] was totally in it this weekend. He was focused and felt right there the whole time,” said Brown. “This is my first big win so it’s really exciting and I’m so grateful to my horse and my trainer.”

The combination also earned the Large Junior Hunter 3’6” 16-17 section championship and were awarded the Magic Word Perpetual Trophy, donated by Karen Kay, for their win.

Fondly known as “Lance” in the barn, Brown has grown to love the gelding since they started their partnership in November 2019. “[I love] his personality and willingness and ability. You say jump and he says, ‘How high?’ He’s a trier for sure,” said Brown.

Capturing the Overall Reserve Grand Champion honor in the 3’6” section was Avery Glynn (Petaluma, Calif.) and Fleur de Lis, Miranda Jones’s 10-year-old Warmblood mare. They accumulated weighted scores of 85.67 in the classic, 74.67 in the handy, and 42.67 in the under saddle to earn the title with the help of trainer Hope Glynn. The combination also earned the section championship for the Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under 3’6” section and were presented the Escort Me In Perpetual Trophy, donated by Shalanno Farm.

The Overall Grand Champion in the 3’3’’ section was Emily Steckler (Sammamish, Wash.) and Wonderland, her nine-year-old Warmblood mare. Over the course of two days, the pair also secured the Large Junior Hunter 16-17 3’3’’ section, earning weighted scores of 80.00 in the classic, 78.67 in the handy round, and 39.17 in the under saddle. The pair rode to a total score of 197.83 to clinch the Overall Grand Champion 3’3” title with the help of trainer John Turner. Steckler and Wonderland received the Montserrat Perpetual Trophy donated by the Sonoma Horse Park. Watch their winning ride.

Hallie Williams (San Francisco, Calif.) and Bees Knees, her 13-year-old Warmblood gelding, claimed the Overall Reserve Grand Championship in the 3’3’’ section, earning weighted scores of 70.67 in the classic, 83.17 in the handy, and 42.50 in the under saddle. Williams trains with Elizabeth Kilham and rode to an overall score of 196.33.

Fleur de Lis, Overall Reserve Grand Champion in the 3’6” section, was also named 2020 Best Mare as the top-scoring mare of the West Coast competition, receiving the Small Collection Perpetual Trophy, donated by Elizabeth Reilly.

2020 Section Champions at the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West Coast

The Small Junior Hunter 17 & Under 3’6” section champion title was awarded to Alexandria Baker (Alamo, Calif.) and Colour Diamond, her 10-year-old Holsteiner gelding. Trained by Ilana Halpern, the pair earned a total of 175.00 points and were awarded the River Edge Farm Perpetual Trophy, donated by River Edge Farm.

The Small Junior Hunter 17 & Under 3’3” section champion title was awarded to Charley Stowell (Valencia, Calif.) and Journey, her 10-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding. Trained by James Hagman, the pair earned a total of 193.67 points.

In the Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under 3’3” section, champion honors were awarded to Noah Nelson (Santa Barbara, Calif.) and Holy Smokes, his 16-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding. Trained by Jill Hamilton, the pair earned a total of 191.92 points.

