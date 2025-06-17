Applications Now Open for the Jacqueline B. Mars National Competition and Training Grants for Fall 2025

James Alliston and Karma, previous recipient of the Jacqualine B. Mars National Competition and Training Grant. (©US Equestrian)

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce applications are now open for the United States Equestrian Team (USET) Foundation’s Fall 2025 Jacqueline B. Mars National Competition and Training Grants.



The national grant is awarded by the USET Foundation through the generosity of USET Foundation Honorary Life Trustee Jacqueline B. Mars to support preparation and attendance at a national competition. Specifically, these grants are designed to assist athlete-and-horse combinations to achieve Pre-Elite or Elite Program criteria. The grants will support athlete-and-horse combinations already competing at the 4* level with the perceived potential to achieve Pre-Elite or Elite status within the next 12 months. Pre-Elite and Elite criteria can be found here.



The goal of the grant is to provide training and competition resources for athletes who have never competed on an Olympic or FEI World Championship Team. Athletes will have earned, via results and potential, the opportunity to travel to another part of the country with the National grant.



Past recipients of the Jacqueline B. Mars National Competition Grant include athletes such as Mia Farley, Liz Halliday, and James Alliston.



The application period for the Fall 2025 grant closes on August 1, 2025. For more information, including application criteria and eligible competitions, click here.



If you have any questions about the Fall 2025 application criteria and eligibility, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director, Eventing Elite Program, at [email protected].



The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.