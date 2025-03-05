Applications Now Open for the Jacqueline B. Mars National Competition and Training Grant for Summer 2025

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce applications are now open for USET Foundation’s Summer 2025 Jacqueline B. Mars National Competition and Training Grant.

The Jacqueline B. Mars Competition and Training Grants are awarded annually by the USET Foundation and aim to support the Eventing Pathway Program’s goal of sustainable success on the world stage. Specifically, these grants are designed to assist athlete-and-horse combinations to achieve Pre-Elite or Elite Program criteria. The grants will support athlete-and-horse combinations already competing at the 4* level with the perceived potential to achieve Pre-Elite or Elite status within the next 12 months. Pre-Elite and Elite criteria can be found here.

James Alliston and Nemesis, recipients of the 2023 Jacqueline B. Mars National Competition and Training Grant (©US Equestrian)

The goal of the grant is to provide training and competition resources for athletes who have never competed on an Olympics or FEI World Championships Team. Athletes will have earned, via results and potential, the opportunity to travel to another part of the country with the National grant.



Past recipients of the Jacqueline B. Mars National Competition Grant include athletes such as Mia Farley, Liz Halliday, Tamra Smith, Jennie Brannigan, and James Alliston.



The application period for the Summer 2025 grant closes on May 2, 2025. For more information, including application criteria and eligible competitions, click here.



If you have any questions about the Summer 2025 application criteria and eligibility, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director, Eventing Elite Programs, at [email protected].

