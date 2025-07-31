Application Deadline for 2025 USEF Higher Education Equestrian Scholarships is July 31

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian reminds incoming college freshmen to submit their applications now for the 2025 USEF Higher Education Equestrian Scholarship. All application materials, including essay and reference letters, must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31, 2025.

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

This scholarship program awards five $1,000 scholarships annually to graduating high school seniors who are committed to advancing their equine knowledge or equestrian experience while in college.

The scholarships are available to US Equestrian competing members and subscribers who are preparing to enter college full-time in the fall of 2025. Equestrians from all US Equestrian-affiliated breeds and disciplines pursuing any major are encouraged to apply.

Applicants may meet the requirement to continue their involvement with horses during college through equine-related coursework, participation on a college riding team or club, or horse-related internships, jobs, or volunteer work.

Scholarship funds will be issued directly to the recipients’ educational institutions to be applied to their tuition costs.

How to Apply

The application package includes proof of full-time college enrollment, a letter explaining the applicant’s involvement in horse-related activity, a reference letter from an individual in the horse industry, and an essay written by the applicant answering questions about their current and future involvement with equestrian sports.

Click here to access the application form and see full application instructions.

The deadline for applications is July 31, 2025. Please direct any questions to Lexie Stovel at [email protected].