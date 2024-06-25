Application Deadline Approaching for 2025 USEF Endurance Selectors

Lexington, Ky. – Individuals who are interested in being considered for a selector position for the U.S. Endurance Teams for the 2025 FEI World Endurance Championship for Juniors and Young Riders and the FEI Pan American Endurance Championships for Juniors/Young Riders and Seniors are encouraged to apply now. The deadline for applications is July 1, 2024.

The full description of the role, including qualifications and responsibilities, is included in the application document here. Submit your completed application to Nicole Zerbee, USEF Director of Endurance, by July 1, 2024. Once finalized, the USEF Endurance Selector Group will include three (3) Selectors and one (1) alternate.

Click here to download the application document (pdf)

Application submission deadline: July 1, 2024

Questions? Contact USEF Director of Endurance Nicole Zerbee at [email protected].

