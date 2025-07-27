Young Riders Shine on Day One of 2025 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West

Del Mar, Calif. – A total of 96 entries across the 3’3” and 3’6” heights came to show on the first day of competition at the 2025 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West. All competitors contested their classic rounds on Saturday in the spectacular Grand Prix Grass Field at HITS Del Mar Horse Park. Additionally, the 3’6” sections completed their under saddle phase, leaving just Sunday’s handy rounds left to determine those overall champions.

Love Story and Hailey Eynon. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

3’3” Large Junior Hunter 16-17 National Championship

The first class of the day was also the largest, with 22 entries leading the way in the older large section. With consistent scores from all three judges, Rosalita, a 2013 Dutch Warmblood mare owned and shown by Hazel McLean (Vancouver, B.C.) took the blue ribbon in the class. Easy Venture, a 2017 Irish Sport Horse mare owned and shown by Camille O’Brien (Pasadena, Calif.) came in just a quarter of a point behind to finish in second place. Rounding out the top three was Mister Carrera, a 2017 KWPN gelding owned and shown by Sophia Donald (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)

3’3” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under National Championship

The younger larges were next on the agenda, and it was Chinyero, a 2013 Warmblood gelding shown by owner Charlie Clark (Cardiff By The Sea, Calif.) securing the top spot in the classic. Call Me Vegas, a 2010 Holsteiner gelding owned by Lily Park, earned second place with rider Adelaide Root (Santa Barbara, Calif.) Cognac, a 2015 Warmblood gelding owned by Nicola Genaud, took third place with Genevieve Genaud (Parker, Colo.) in the irons.

3’3” Small Junior Hunter 16-17 National Championship

Love Story, a 2018 Oldenburg gelding owned by KHC Farms, Inc., and ridden by Hailey Eynon (Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.), impressed the judges to secure the blue ribbon for the small older group. Just half a point behind, Delegate, a 2015 Zangersheide gelding shown by owner Naomi Ries (Medina, Wash.) took second. Caradam, a 2013 Rhineland gelding owned and shown by Caitlin Fairbanks (Rancho Santa Fe., Calif.) rounded out the top three.

3’3” Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under National Championship

The younger small group saw the second half of a sibling act as Exquisite RW, a 2013 KWPN mare owned by KHC Farms, Inc., took the blue with Chloe Eynon, sister of Hailey, clinched the blue. Full Moon Fever, a 2012 Westphalian gelding owned and shown by Jack Strang (Santa Monica, Calif.) took second place honors. PSS Spotify, an eye-catching pinto 2018 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Pegasus Show Stable Inc., and shown by Lessee Haley Foster (Seattle, Wash.), earned the third-place spot.

Jagerbomb and Violet Tatum. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

3’6” Large Junior Hunter 16-17 National Championship

The 3’6” sections had their turn over the classic course followed by the under saddle phase on Saturday afternoon. The under saddle phase contributes 20% of the final overall score while the two jumping phases count for 40% each.

Fable, a 2012 Warmblood gelding owned by Dalton Equestrian LLC and shown by Ella Dalton (Los Angeles, Calif.) currently stands atop the leaderboard for the older large 3’6” section after winning the classic round by just a quarter of a point ahead of second place entry. That second place entry, who is also currently reserve in the overall standings, is Milagro, a 2015 Hanoverian gelding owned by Kent Farrington LLC and shown by Zoe Wolf (Santa Barbara, Calif.) Dublin, a 2015 Holsteiner gelding owned and shown by Katalina Raiszadeh (Rancho Santa Fe) finished third in the classic.

In the under saddle, Twain, a 2015 Hanoverian gelding owned by Becky Equestrian LLC and shown by Violet Tatum (Los Angeles, Calif.) earned the blue ribbon by just half a point ahead of Fable and Dalton. Cheers!, a 2014 Holsteiner gelding shown and owned by Olivia Aul (Woodinville, Wash.), earned third place.

Wayfinder, a 2013 Warmblood shown and owned by Evelyn Bay (Medina, Wash.) currently sits in third place in the overall standings after fourth-place finishes in both the classic and the under saddle.

3’6” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under National Championship

Kaskade, a 2016 KWPN gelding owned by Laura Shatzko and shown by Ava Shatzko (Vancouver, B.C.), earned the win in the classic for the younger large section. Positano, a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Victoria Lacagnina and shown by Slate Mellencamp Arroyave (Encino, Calif.) took second place in the classic. Lyla, a 2009 Swedish Warmblood mare owned by Nancy Frost and shown by Stella Tinsley (La Canada Flintridge, Calif.) placed third.

With a decisive victory in the under saddle, Positano and Arroyave moved into first place in the overall standings ahead of Kaskade and Shatzko, who also finished second in the under saddle. Phenom, a 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding shown by Lily Johnson and owned by Lily and Sarah Johnson, earned third place in the under saddle, but Lyla and Tinsley currently hold on to third in the overall standings.

3’6” Small Junior Hunter 16-17 National Championship

Jagerbomb, a 2013 Oldenburg gelding owned by Tatum Equestrian LLC and shown by Violet Tatum (Los Angeles, Calif.), won the classic round by a wide margin and currently stands in first place overall. Last year’s champion, Ever So Often, a 2014 Belgian Warmblood mare owned by Walkenbach Equestrian LLC and shown by Paige Walkenbach (Paradise Valley, Ariz.), earned second place in the classic and a decisive win in the under saddle to move into second place overall. With a third-place finish in the classic and second in the under saddle, Simply Irresistible, a 2012 Hanoverian gelding owned by Kate Parker, leased by Dalton Equestrian LLC, and shown by Ella Dalton (Los Angeles, Calif.), sit in third place overall heading into the final phase.

3’6” Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under National Championship

After earning strong scores from all three judges to win the classic round and second place in the under saddle, Kaastel Hill, a 2016 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Dalton Equestrian LLC and shown by Baylee Rowan (Little Compton, R.I.) currently stands at the top of the younger small section’s overall standings. Diamant De Muze, a 2016 Selle Français gelding owned by Carissa Loew and leased and shown by Reade Conant (Lake Oswego, Ore.) finished second in the classic and third and holds second place overall. Maui, a 2014 Hanoverian gelding owned by Susan G. Phillips and shown by Addison Cheney (Livermore, Calif.) stands in third overall after a third-place finish in the classic and a win in the under saddle.

