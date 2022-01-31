USEF to Update California Exhibitors Regarding 2023 Hunter/Jumper Competition Calendar Process

Lexington, Ky. – As announced in the January 21 press release, the US Equestrian Board recently approved a resolution to conduct a contemporaneous review of all Hunter, Jumper, and Hunter/Jumper Licensed Competitions in California for the 2023 competition year in an effort to mitigate current complications and address challenges facing competition organizers. The process will involve restructuring the competition calendar beginning in 2023 in order to create a more balanced, equitable, and sustainable competition environment for competitors and organizers alike.

The first step in this process involves vacating the 2023 Hunter, Jumper, and Hunter/Jumper competition calendar in the state, immediately followed by meetings between USEF and relevant stakeholders, including athletes, trainers, and competition organizers, to work collaboratively on finding solutions to existing challenges, developing opportunities, and building a new 2023 competition calendar. USEF has scheduled a two-day session dedicated to meeting with California competition organizers to develop a comprehensive list of proposed 2023 events in the state.

In advance of that two-day meeting, California participants, owners, athletes, trainers, and competition organizers are invited to a forum hosted by USEF to explain the process and collect feedback. US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney and General Counsel Sonja Keating will lead the forum scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the VIP Oasis Club at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal.

All stakeholders are encouraged to attend, and member feedback is welcomed. We are very much looking forward to your participation in this forum and hope to see you in Thermal on February 12, 2022.

Should you have any questions about this forum, please contact USEF Director of Competition Licensing, Safety and Evaluation Katlynn Wilbers at [email protected].