USEF Board of Directors Approves Actions to Support USEF Calendar Management Processes

Lexington, Ky. – On January 15, 2021, the USEF Board of Directors approved two actions to support the USEF calendar management processes. The Board approved a resolution to amend GR315 Mileage Exemptions to facilitate the collective review of all Mileage Exemption Requests for the first trimester of 2023 in the state of Florida. The Board approved a similar resolution for the 2022 calendar year, which proved successful and which resulted in the approval of 29 mileage exempt competitions. The Board believes a singular review of all relevant Hunter, Jumper and Hunter/Jumper Mileage Exemption Requests taking place in Florida from December 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023 provides the USEF and its members with the most universal consideration of the competition landscape and ensures that sufficient competition opportunities exist to meet the needs of competitors.

An applicant must submit the Mileage Exemption Request Form, fully completed, to the Federation by no later than June 1, 2022. This means a new or renewing license application or request to modify an existing license must be received by the USEF no later than 5:00 pm ET on May 2, 2022. The USEF will provide a decision on all requests no later than September 1, 2022.

The USEF Board of Directors also approved a resolution to conduct a contemporaneous review of all Hunter, Jumper, and Hunter/Jumper Licensed Competitions in California occurring in the 2023 competition year, in accordance with the 2023 California Hunter, Jumper, Hunter/Jumper Calendar Policies and Procedures. The 2023 California Hunter, Jumper, Hunter/Jumper comparable date competition calendar will be vacated. Competition organizers will submit a comprehensive list of events they wish to host in 2023. With a completely blank calendar, the Federation’s CEO will engage with relevant stakeholders, including athletes, trainers, and competition organizers, to discuss the complications faced in the California competition calendar and potential solutions. Over the coming months, the USEF CEO and Competitions Staff will be traveling to California to tour facilities and meet with organizers and stakeholders. The USEF will provide a decision on all requests no later than April 25, 2022.

Please contact Katlynn Wilbers, Director of Competition Licensing at [email protected] with any questions.