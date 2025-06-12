USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund Awards $20,000 Grant to Greater Good Charities for California Emergency Response

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the awarding of a $20,000 grant to Greater Good Charities through the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund. Greater Good Charities is a global nonprofit organization that works to help people, animals, and the environment by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good.

©Glenn Marzano/Greater Good Charities

Earlier this year, Greater Good Charities responded during the evacuations and recovery from the Los Angeles-area wildfires, distributing $8 million in aid, including nearly 5 million meals for pets affected by the disaster. The group will use the grant money to purchase and maintain items needed for horse rescue and care so that they will be prepared for immediate deployment in future emergency responses.

“Greater Good Charities is deeply grateful to US Equestrian and the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund for this generous $20,000 grant,” said Sára Varsa, Executive Vice President at Greater Good Charities. “This critical support will help us purchase and maintain essential equipment and supplies for horse rescue and care, ensuring we are ready to respond swiftly and effectively in future emergencies across Southern California. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of animals in crisis.”

“Organizations like Greater Good Charities are absolutely essential when disasters strike,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “The wildfires in Los Angeles this winter were a devastating reminder of how important it is for rescuers to be prepared with the resources they need to evacuate, house, and care for horses in large-scale emergencies. We are so pleased to assist Greater Good Charities in their initiative to maintain a stock of equine equipment that will be ready for immediate deployment in future emergency scenarios.”

The USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund was created in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricanes Rita and Katrina with the aim of providing financial assistance to organizations directly involved in equine rescue and welfare in emergency situations. The grant provided to Greater Good Charities follows funds awarded earlier this year to other organizations providing on-the-ground assistance during the Los Angeles wildfires. Read more here.

To donate to the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund, visit www.usef.org/donate and choose USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund from the “Select program to donate to” dropdown menu. 100% of donations go directly to supporting emergency relief for horses.