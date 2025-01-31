US Equestrian Awards $100,000 to Organizations Aiding Horses Affected by the LA Wildfires

Lexington, Ky. – As the devastating fires in Los Angeles continue to burn, US Equestrian is stepping in to help organizations who are working on the ground to help the ongoing recovery efforts.

Through the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund, US Equestrian is awarding two grants totaling $100,000 to support the efforts in helping the equine population impacted by the destruction from the wildfires.

Fleet of Angels has been awarded a $60,000 grant to further support their work in aiding the equestrian community across the impacted states. This grant will specifically go to their continued efforts of providing feed, critical supplies, and vet care funding assistance for between 800 and 1000 displaced horses that they have aided at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center and other impacted locations.

“We are beyond grateful to be the recipient of one of US Equestrian’s Equine Disaster Relief grants,” states Fleet of Angels Founder and Executive Director Elaine Nash. “We have worked with US Equestrian in previous natural disasters and their financial assistance has been invaluable in moments of need. We look forward to utilizing this grant to further keep horses in the Los Angeles area safe and healthy.

The Foundation for Pierce College Wildfire Response has been awarded a $40,000 grant, which will go to feeding and watering horses currently stabled at their facility in Woodland Hills, Calif. At the peak of the wildfires, 245 horses resided on their grounds. As an evacuation site that is maintained and ready year-round to provide shelter for horses in times of need, the Pierce College Equestrian Center has been of service to the surrounding equestrian community for several decades.

“Thank you from all of us at the Equestrian Center at Los Angeles Pierce College. It is an honor and a privilege for us to serve the equestrian community in times of peril,” said Marcie Sakadijan, Farm Manager with Los Angeles Pierce College. “We are incredibly grateful for the grant from US Equestrian. Your support means the world to us! It is with generous donations, like the ones the members and community at US Equestrian are providing, that we will be able to continue to provide top quality housing and care to horses in need.”

With the grant from US Equestrian, the Foundation for Pierce College Wildfire Response plans to replace our tractor pulled manure wagon, purchase several large water storage tanks to provide water to animals housed in areas with limited water access, and replace water and feed tubs, mucking tools and equipment, and water hoses.

Developed in 2005 during the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund helps ensure horses’ safety and well-being. Since its inception, the fund has now distributed more than $800,000 to help with disaster recovery and preparedness for horses including but not limited to hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, blizzards, and fires.

“The devastation left behind by the wildfires in Los Angeles is unfathomable. But whenever there are tragedies like these, there are also countless people who are doing great work to help their communities. Fleet of Angels and the Pierce College Equine Center are doing incredible work in helping horses displaced by these fires,” states US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “I also want to add my sincere thanks to everyone who has given to our Equine Disaster Relief Fund, which makes grants like these possible. The equestrian community is always willing to give back in times of need, and I encourage our community at large to consider donating to the fund today so we can continue to help when disasters arise.”

With the wildfires still ablaze in certain parts of Los Angeles, US Equestrian will continue to evaluate opportunities to invest in organizations that are working directly to help horses and horse owners affected by the disaster.

Money donated to the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund is dedicated for the specific purpose of helping in moments of need. In 2024, US Equestrian awarded grants to organizations aiding the equestrian populations following three separate natural disasters (Texas wildfires, California wildfires, and Hurricane Helene).

If you wish to donate, you can visit our website at https://www.usef.org/donate and choose the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund in the dropdown menu.

Photos contributed to US Equestrian by the team working at the LA Equestrian Center on rescue efforts.