Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian thanks the FEI Endurance Officials that made the 2024 season a success. We appreciate all their hard work and dedication to the sport. Our congratulations are extended to Martha Misheff and Shawn Polke, who received a new license or license promotion in 2024.



Thank you to the following:

Anne Christopherson

Michael Foss

Dublin Hart

Carter Hounsel

Norma House

Heather Hoyns

Deidre Huff

Sue Jaffe

Lynne Johnson

Lynn Kenelly

Nick Kohut

Marilyn Kulifay

Jennifer Madera

Kenneth Marcella

Robert Marshall

Martha Misheff

Shawn Polke

John Proudman

Melissa Ribley

Dennis Seymore

Khristin Seymore

Meg Sleeper

Lucy Stafford

Jan Stevens

Ann Stuart

Carol Thompson

Thomas Timmons

Mike Tomlinson

Michael Vanzwol

Jack Weber



