US Equestrian and Flexi Equine Elite Tack Lockers Agree to Renewed Sponsorship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced a continued sponsorship with Flexi Equine. The agreement will see Flexi Equine Tack Lockers as the Official Tack Locker of US Equestrian. Additionally, US Equestrian members are eligible to receive 5% off a Flexi Equine tack locker and a free grooming box.

“We are delighted to continue our sponsorship with US Equestrian. It has been incredible to work with them and look forward to expanding our US connection,” stated Flexi Equine General Manager Mike Russell. “Our lockers have helped many riders across the US stay organised and ready for the next show as well as allowing riders to create a ‘tack room on wheels’ for their barn for everyday use. We hope that with this continued sponsorship we will be able to reach many more riders looking for an organised solution to their equestrian lifestyle.”

From Olympians to junior equestrians, Flexi provides options for every US Equestrian member. As a part of the sponsorship, Flexi will provide certificates for one tack locker each for the USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal East Coast and West Coast National Champions.

“We are appreciative that Flexi Equine is continuing as an official sponsor of US Equestrian,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Having a well-made tack locker is vital when you are on the road, and our members can feel confident that their gear will be safe, secure, and organized whether at home, at the Olympics, or anywhere in between. We’re excited to be able to offer our members a 5% discount on their Flexi Equine purchase through our MemberPerks program.”

Flexi Equine tack lockers come in a variety of sizes for different needs, with full customization available.

View the full range of tack lockers and accessories at flexiequinetack.com.

About Flexi Equine

Flexi Equine Tack Lockers are recognised as the market leader in Equine Lockers. Our 30 years’ experience and our innovative design team has produced a complete modern storage system for all your equine home and travel requirements. Flexi Equine can enhance your riding experience from beginning to top-class events and anything in between. Our skillfully crafted range of exclusive tack lockers are the result of an in-depth design process with leading riders to highlight every aspect of functionality and performance.