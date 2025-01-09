US Equestrian Federation Hosts 2024 National Breed and Discipline Affiliate Summit

Lexington, KY – On December 2 – 3, the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) hosted the 2024 National Breed and Discipline Affiliate Summit to review and discuss opportunities to work more closely together to achieve mutual goals and better understand how USEF can be a partner to their success. Educational presentations and open dialogue focused on the importance of working collaboratively to grow and protect the respective organizations, horses, and the equestrian industry. The affiliate leadership group requested increased communication and committed to pushing out key messages and resources to their memberships and fanbase to keep everyone informed with accurate information.

“This two-day summit provided a great opportunity to take a deeper dive into some of the key reasons why it is important for USEF and Affiliates to work closely together, especially in the challenging environment we all face as an industry,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of US Equestrian. “We collectively left with a better understanding of what it will take to ensure a united and strong future for our respective organizations, members, breeds, and disciplines.”

Five Key Takeaways from the Summit:

1. USEF, in collaboration with its affiliates, will create a far reaching, emotive, and comprehensive marketing campaign to generate fan engagement and strengthen social license with mainstream audiences.

USEF marketing leadership shared plans to develop a new campaign, “It’s All About the Horse,” which delivers on this collective vision for launch in 2025. This campaign will reinforce the equine welfare protections USEF and its affiliates offer while celebrating the joy of horses. Affiliates will partner with USEF to share the campaign messages with their members, media partners, and fans across their marketing platforms.

2. USEF will utilize digital and linear media platforms to reach global audiences in partnership with affiliates.

In 2023 and 2024, 12 National Breed and Discipline events were streamed on USEF Network, accounting for more than 91,000 unique viewers and 382,000 unique video views in 73 countries. Distribution on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV, event marketing, and social media support on USEF channels are all part of the program. USEF encourages organizers and affiliates to utilize this resource to maximize the viewership of and exposure to events, breeds, and disciplines. The program is flexible and can work in conjunction with existing distribution and production partners. To learn more contact Paul Kosuth, [email protected].

3. USEF provides the framework for organized sport, ensuring horses and human athletes are protected, an important benefit to affiliates.

If we do not regulate ourselves, we will be regulated by outside entities as horse welfare rightly becomes more closely scrutinized. Self-regulation is paramount, and USEF has rules, regulations, and a hearing process along with an expanding regulations department to resolve alleged rule violations. When alleged misconduct involves a USEF member or USEF competition, USEF resolves the allegations, thereby alleviating the affiliate with the responsibility. USEF General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sonja Keating reviewed the four-step process USEF follows after an alleged violation is reported. In response to concerns raised about whether USEF intends to inspect private facilities as part of the fact-finding efforts related to allegations of horse abuse, Keating underscored the fact that USEF cannot inspect private property without consent and attempts to inspect private property have not been made.

The affiliates will work collaboratively with USEF to proactively educate members on the reporting and resolution processes.

4. The protection of athletes and participants in sport from abuse is vital and USEF provides robust policies, procedures, resources, and best practices that are critical components of risk mitigation for all amateur sport organizations.

Experts from Praesidium, a consulting firm specializing in preventing sexual abuse of children and vulnerable adults, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, a law firm with expertise in abuse in sport addressed the importance of safeguarding participants in sport against abuse.

During the Summit, the experts provided data on the substantial liability risk that amateur sport organizations are facing today, and they reiterated the importance of strengthening abuse prevention through effective standard and risk mitigation.

USEF affiliates benefit from the SafeSport Training offered by USEF and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies that are compliant with the federal requirements and industry standards. USEF has a trained team dedicated to enforcement and to continually identifying emerging risks to fostering safer environments.

5. Communication, education, and feedback opportunities can improve for USEF extraordinary rule changes and requirements that impact affiliates.

Everyone consumes information differently, and USEF committed to reaching people where they are and sharing information on multiple platforms, including to affiliates to distribute via their respective communication channels and media outlets. Ideas included creating affiliate communication toolkits for affiliates to share as well as more proactive communications highlighting rule and policy changes for distribution to their entire membership and fanbase.

Summit attendees included presidents, executive directors, and other leadership representatives from the American Connemara Pony Society (ACPS), American Hackney Horse Society (AHHS), American Morgan Horse Association (AMHA), American Road Horse & Pony Association (ARHPA), American Saddlebred Horse & Breeders Association (ASHBA), Arabian Horse Association (AHA), International Andalusian/Lusitano Horse Association (IALHA), National Show Horse Registry (NSHR), Paso Fino Horse Association (PFHA), United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA), Welsh Pony & Cob Society of America (WPCSA), and the Western Dressage Association of America (WDAA).

At the conclusion of the Summit, USEF and the recognized affiliates committed to working more closely together to achieve their collective goals and ensuring the future of equestrian sport.