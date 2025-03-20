US Equestrian Extends Partnership with Platinum Performance to Support Equine Health and Rising Show Jumping Talent

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the continuation of a longstanding partnership with Platinum Performance, a leader in equine nutrition. As part of this renewed collaboration, Platinum Performance will remain the Official Equine Sports Nutritional Supplement Sponsor of US Equestrian and the Title Sponsor of the USEF Talent Search Show Jumping Program and Finals.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

The Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Program plays a critical role in identifying and developing the next generation of elite jumping athletes. Designed for Juniors and Young Riders, the program emphasizes fundamental equitation skills, ensuring athletes develop technical proficiency and horsemanship skills necessary for international success. With a foundation built on the principle that form follows function, the program tests competitors on their jumping seat position, equitation basics, and overall riding effectiveness.

The Talent Search program consists of qualifying classes held nationwide throughout the season, culminating in the prestigious Finals held on both the East and West Coasts each fall. The 2025 Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals East Coast will be held October 3-5, in Gladstone, N.J., while the West Coast Finals will take place November 7-9, in Thermal, Calif.

Beyond their support of USEF programs, Platinum Performance is recognized for their unwavering commitment to equine health and well-being. Platinum Performance produces scientifically formulated nutritional supplements designed to optimize performance, recovery, and overall vitality for horses at every stage of life. With a focus on joint support, digestion, coat condition, and athletic recovery, Platinum Performance products are trusted by veterinarians, athletes, and equine enthusiasts across multiple disciplines.

“At US Equestrian, we are dedicated to supporting the care and performance of the equine partners participating in sport,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “Our partnership with Platinum Performance reflects a shared commitment to ensuring horses are well-cared for and their well-being is prioritized in all disciplines regardless of level.”

“We are honored to continue our partnership with US Equestrian and to support the growth and development of rising talent through the Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Program. Our commitment to equine health and performance is deeply rooted in the belief that optimal nutrition is vital to every athlete’s success. As the Official Equine Sports Nutritional Supplement of US Equestrian, we look forward to helping every horse reach their full potential while prioritizing their well-being at every stage of their journey,” said Lucca Rockhold-Murphy, MS Equine Partnership Development Manager of Platinum Performance.

About Platinum Performance

Founded in veterinarian medicine in 1996, Platinum Performance® has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing the highest level of care and nutrition for horses. From our earliest days, we have focused on providing scientifically backed formulas that work at the cellular level, ensuring the biological health of horses at every stage of their journey.

Nearly 30 years later, Platinum Performance has become the trusted choice of elite athletes and riders in every discipline. Our formulas are built on decades of results and are designed to help your horse thrive and perform at their very best. That’s why Platinum Performance is more than just a supplement—it’s the foundation for success, helping horses unlock their best selves, from the inside out.

Feed what the champions trust. For more information about Platinum Performance formulas, call a Platinum Advisor at 800-553-2400 or visit PlatinumPerformance.com.

Platinum Performance – It Starts Within.