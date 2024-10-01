US Equestrian Dressage Department Issues Memo Regarding Updated Rule on Crownpiece Specifications for Dressage Bridles

US Equestrian encourages all dressage competitors, licensed officials, and competition managers to review a new memo regarding the rule update to DR121.3.a – Crownpieces. The rule update went into effect on Sept. 1, 2024, and the memo can be viewed here.

The rule update specifies that padding on the crownpiece “must be smooth and continuous across the poll while on the horse and rectangular or in the same shape as the crownpiece. Padding may extend no more than 1.5 centimeters beyond the dimensions of the crownpiece.” This construction is intended to minimize pressure points around the poll that can occur along the edges of padded areas. Further explanation of this rule update is provided in the memo.

Competitors are strongly encouraged to have their bridles checked by the Technical Delegate before competing if they have any questions.

View the memo here. Please contact the US Equestrian Dressage Department at [email protected] with any questions.