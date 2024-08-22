US Equestrian and Dalman Jump Co. Agree to Renewed Sponsorship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a renewed sponsorship with Dalman Jump Co., the Official Jump Company of US Equestrian.

Established in 2012, Dalman Jump Co. has grown to become the largest jump company in the United States, building custom jumps that are seen in arenas around the country, from some of the nation’s most prestigious competitions to home schooling arenas. Dalman Jump Co. truly builds jumps for all, from pony hunters to the grand prix ring and everything in between.

“We’re excited to bring back Dalman Jump Co. as the Official Jump Company of US Equestrian,” says USEF CEO Bill Moroney. “Dalman’s high-quality products make every course a unique and memorable experience for competitors. This sponsorship will allow more of our competition organizers continued access to the world-class products and services that Dalman offers.”

As a part of the agreement, Dalman Jump Co. will continue to sponsor the Dalman Kid Grand Prix during the USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling. This fun event has become a highlight for participants, where kids run and jump a course designed on foot in a race to be the fastest to complete the course clean.

"We're thrilled to renew our dedication to US Equestrian, an organization that works to serve the entire equestrian community. We share the same values at Dalman Jump Co., and we are proud to provide members with jumps that can help them achieve their goals and bring them joy, in and out of the saddle!"

In addition to custom themed and sponsor jumps, Dalman Jump Co. offers a large inventory of in-stock jumps, course rentals for horse shows, and seasonal rentals for home; jump accessories such as jump wagons, cavalettis, liverpools, and water jumps; and restoration services.

About Dalman Jump Co.

Dalman Jump Co. is proud to be the Official Jump Company of US Equestrian. Led by the imaginative and inventive mind of Javan Dalman, at Dalman Jump Co., if you can dream it, we can build it. Our products are proudly made in the USA, manufactured in-house with the highest quality materials, and shipped worldwide. From the horse show to the home barn and any jumping discipline, Dalman Jump Co. designs and builds jumps for everyone. Visit DalmanJumpCo.com to start your dream jump or reserve a seasonal course rental.