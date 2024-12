Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian congratulates select US Endurance athletes on their FEI Endurance Elite Athletes status. Special recognition is extended to the athletes that have achieved the FEI Endurance Elite Athlete status during 2024.



An Elite Endurance Athlete is defined as someone who, in their lifetime of competing within FEI Endurance, has reached the following milestones for 1*/2*/3* level of competition.

Bronze Level - 10 completions within the applicable * level

Silver Level - 20 completions within the applicable * level

Gold Level is - 30 completions within the applicable * level



The following athletes have been awarded the FEI Endurance Elite Athlete status.



Senior Athletes

Karen Binns-Dicamillo - 2* & 3* Bronze

Melody Blittersdorf - 1*, 2*, & 3* Bronze

Holly Corcoran - 2* Bronze & 3* Silver

Jessica Dicamillo - 1*, 2*, & 3* Bronze

Heather Reynolds - 3* Bronze; 1* & 2* Silver (achieved 1* Silver status in 2024)

Jeremy Reynolds - 1* Bronze; 2* and 3* Silver

Stephen Rojek - 1* & 2* Bronze; 3* Gold

Kelsey Russell - 1* & 3* Silver; 2* Gold (achieved 3* Silver status in 2024)

Meg Sleeper - 3* Bronze

Cheryl Van Deusen - 1* Silver; 2* & 3* Gold



Young Rider/Junior Athletes

Avery Betz-Conway - 2* Bronze

Annamaria Clarke – 2* Bronze (achieved 2* Bronze status in 2024)

Uma Kraskin - 2* Bronze (achieved 2* Bronze status in 2024)



