US Equestrian Announces U.S. Olympic Jumping Team for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horses combinations selected to represent the U.S. Olympic Jumping Team as a part of Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, to be held in Versailles, France, from July 27 – August 9, 2024. The jumping competition will begin on August 1, 2024, and continue through August 6, 2024, at the equestrian grounds of Versailles.



“We are very lucky to have three of the most experienced athletes in the sport riding horses that are in top form heading into the Games. Additionally, we have a strong alternate athlete horse combination in Karl and Caracole who have shown great recent form," said Chef d'Equipe Robert Ridland. "Now that selection is complete, we are 100% laser-focused on Paris."



The U.S. Olympic Jumping Team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland alongside Team Leader Lizzy Chesson, and supported by team veterinarian Heather Sherman, team equine physiotherapist Janus Marquis, team human physiotherapist Jennifer Mitchell, and team farrier Chuck Jones.



The following combinations have been selected to the U.S. Olympic Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.) and Greya, a 2014 Oldenburg mare (Colestus x Contessa) owned by Kent Farrington LLC, and cared for by Denise Moriarty



Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Baloutinue, a 2010 Hanoverian (Balou du Rouet x Utika) gelding owned by St. Bride’s Farm and cared for by Margo Thomas



McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Ilex, a 2013 KWPN (Baltic VDL x Calendula) gelding owned by Bonne Chance Farm, Gilberto Sayão da Silva, and McLain Ward cared or by Virginie Casterman



The following combination has been selected as the alternate athlete and horse.



Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) and Caracole de la Roque, a 2012 Selle Français (Zandor Z x Pocahontas d’Amaury) mare owned by Signe Ostby and cared for by Tessa Falanga



