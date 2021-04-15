US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team Short List Ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Team Selection

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the 10 athletes who have been selected to the U.S. Jumping Team Olympic Short List for continued observation ahead of team selection for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games later this summer.



The following athletes and horses have been selected to the U.S. Jumping Team Olympic Short List and are listed in alphabetical order:

Lucy Deslauriers (New York, N.Y.) and Hester , a 16-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Lisa Deslauriers



Athletes and horses will compete in designated CSIO/CSI observation events, including the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Poland CSIO5* in Sopot, Poland and the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of The Netherlands CSIO5* in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland. Final team selection will be announced by July 5, 2021. All nominations to the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team are subject to approval by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF Sponsors and Members.