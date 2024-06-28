US Equestrian Announces Updates to Defender U.S. Eventing Team for CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the updated athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Defender U.S. Eventing Team at the CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S in Aachen, Germany, held from July 1-7, 2024. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello and Team Leader Gemma Stobbs.



The following combinations have been selected to represent the Defender U.S. Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



James Alliston (San Ramon, Calif.) and Karma, a 2014 Oldenburg mare (Escudo II x Lavita) owned by Alliston Equestrian and Ric Plummer and cared for by Sophie Hulme and Sophie Tice



Hallie Coon (Ocala, Fla.) and Cute Girl, a 2014 Holsteiner mare (Coventry x Clearway) owned by Hallie Coon & Helen Coon and cared for by Helen Elston



Elisabeth Halliday (Lexington, Ky.) and Shanroe Cooley, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Dallas x Condios) owned by Ocala Horse Properties and cared for by Jordan Crabo



Alyssa Phillips (Ft. Worth, Texas) and Oskar, a 2009 Holsteiner gelding (Coriando x Marlo) owned by Julie & Alyssa Phillips and cared for by Alyssa Dobrotin



Competition Information



CHIO Aachen is one of the most prestigious multi-discipline events in the world, hosted annually in Aachen, Germany. The CCIO4*-S will begin with dressage on the morning of July 5 at 8:30 a.m. GMT+2, followed by stadium later in the afternoon in the main grass arena at 5:50 p.m. GMT+2. Cross-country will start at 10:00 a.m. GMT+2 on Saturday, July 6, to determine the final team standings.



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership.



Event Schedule | Website | Start Lists & Results



