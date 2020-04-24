US Equestrian Announces Updates for USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final, USEF Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final, and Saddle Seat World Cup

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian (USEF) has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 virus outbreak and the inevitable impact this pandemic will have on qualifications for our national finals and world championships. We know it has been a challenging time for everyone, and we appreciate the way our saddle seat community has come together.

The following amendments to qualifications for the 2020 USEF Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final and 2020 USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final are effective immediately. If you are interested in competing at these events, whether currently qualified or not, you must enter by the closing date of entries to be eligible.

USEF Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final

July 8, 2020, Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show (Lexington, Ky.)

Qualification for the 2020 USEF Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final is now open to any individual interested in participating in the Final. The requirement to achieve a certain placing in Medal qualifying classes has been removed for 2020.

The USEF Saddle Seat Adult Amateur Medal Final will see an additional change in scoring, as classes will now be placed using the Majority Opinion System (MOS).

We are also excited to announce that USEF saddle seat medal classes for adult riders will now be available at “Lite” licensed competitions to help provide additional opportunities for riders to practice for the Final.

Please direct any questions to Natalie Norwood, Championship Program Manager, via email at [email protected].

USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final

November 14, 2020, UPHA American Royal National Championship (Kansas City, Mo.)

Qualification for the 2020 USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final is now open to any individual interested in participating in the Final. The requirement to achieve a certain placing in Medal qualifying classes has been removed for 2020.

The USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final will see an additional change in scoring, as classes will now be placed using the MOS.

We are also excited to announce that USEF saddle seat medal classes for junior riders will now be available at “Lite” licensed competitions to help provide additional opportunities for riders to practice for the Final.

Please direct any questions to Natalie Norwood, Championship Program Manager, via email at [email protected].

Saddle Seat World Cup Update

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, US Equestrian, in consultation with the USEF Saddle Seat World Cup Committee, has decided to withdraw the U.S. Saddle Seat Team’s participation at the 2020 Saddle Seat World Cup in Parys, South Africa, from July 19-25.

US Equestrian takes pride in our world-class saddle seat equitation program, but the safety and well-being of our athletes is our first priority. We share in the team’s disappointment and applaud their resolve to support one another during this time.

We will await the decision from the International Saddle Seat Equitation Association as to whether there is a rescheduled date for the 2020 Saddle Seat World Cup and determine our involvement at that time. We congratulate all of our athletes selected to represent their country on the U.S. Saddle Seat Team at this prestigious event.

Additional COVID-19 Resources

We encourage you to review the information available on the USEF Coronavirus Disease Resources page for up-to-date information and resources from USEF, our recognized affiliates, the CDC, and more.