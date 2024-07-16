US Equestrian Announces U25 Individuals Representing U.S. Dressage at 2024 FEI North American Youth Championships

Lexington, KY. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the individual combinations who will represent the U.S. at the 2024 Discover Dressage FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships (NAYC) presented by USDF in the U25 Dressage division. Competition will begin on July 30, 2024, and continue through August 4, 2024, at Flintfields Horse Park in Traverse City, Mich. The U25 division for the 2024 NAYC was amended to run as a CDIU25 based on insufficient entries from other North American countries required to maintain the Championship status. The participating U.S. combinations will be supported by George Williams, the USEF Dressage High Performance Pathway Development Advisor and Youth Coach.



“In the overall development of our youth in dressage, the U25 division plays a crucial role. It is also important that Canada has a competitive program, which in turn improves our youth. There are challenges for all countries to have the number of combinations needed to field teams at this level and it will take time. I’m thrilled for our US athletes that the competition will remain an international event as a CDIU25.”



The following athletes have been selected to represent the U.S. at the FEI North American Youth Championships and are listed in alphabetical order.



Josh Albrecht (Oroville, Calif.) and Goldenboy Vinckenburgh, a 2011 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Apache x Tandafanory) owned by Coalcyn Equestrian LLC



Mary Claire Piller (Oakdale, Tenn.) and Caterina, a 2011 Hanoverian mare (Carabas x Weltgraefin) owned by Sharon Jones



Sophia Schults (Ocala, Fla.) and Conocido HGF, a 2012 PRE gelding (Cosaco XI x Luz de Luna HGF) owned by Hampton Green Farm



Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Son of a Lady, a 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding (Soreldo x Western Lady) owned by Christina Morgan and Cliff Simonson



Competition Information

The 2024 FEI North American Youth Championships will begin on Tuesday, July 30, and continue through Sunday, August 4. The competition will see team and individual champions crowned in both dressage and jumping across the different FEI age groups, including children (12-14), pre-junior (14-16), junior (14-18), young rider (16-21), and U25 (16-25). It is the only FEI championship held annually in North America.



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships. Find out more information.



