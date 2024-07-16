US Equestrian Announces Team for 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that will represent the U.S. at the 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors. The competition will take place on Sept. 5-8, 2024, in Monpazier, France. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Lisanne Dorion and team vet Dr. Olivia Rudolphi with team leader Nicole Zerbee.

The following athletes will represent the U.S. Endurance Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Holly Corcoran (Stroudsburg, Pa.) and Lorienn (Syndicat x Lothlorienn), her own 2012 Arabian mare

(Stroudsburg, Pa.) and (Syndicat x Lothlorienn), her own 2012 Arabian mare Jessica DiCamillo (Angel Fire, N.M.) and I Remember September (Ramses Majestic x Victoria Stone), her own 2009 half-Arabian gelding

(Angel Fire, N.M.) and (Ramses Majestic x Victoria Stone), her own 2009 half-Arabian gelding Jeremy Reynolds (Dunnellon, Fla.) and Treasured Moments (DA Adios +/ x Hidden Treasure, a 2010 Arabian mare owned by Heather and Jeremy Reynolds

(Dunnellon, Fla.) and (DA Adios +/ x Hidden Treasure, a 2010 Arabian mare owned by Heather and Jeremy Reynolds Alex Shampoe (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Promissin Gold (ZT Raashaqa x Hals Metourmaline), a 2013 Arabian mare owned by Valerie Kanavy

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) and (ZT Raashaqa x Hals Metourmaline), a 2013 Arabian mare owned by Valerie Kanavy Cheryl Van Deusen (New Smyrna Beach, Fla.) and JG General (Kings Ransomm x TF Narissa), her own 2012 Arabian gelding



The following combinations are alternates for the U.S. Endurance Team and listed in ranked order:

Cheryl Van Deusen (New Smyrna Beach, Fla.) and Madjule (Madjani x MV Bonnie Z), a 2015 Arabian mare owned by Jose Ortega

(New Smyrna Beach, Fla.) and (Madjani x MV Bonnie Z), a 2015 Arabian mare owned by Jose Ortega Alex Shampoe (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Southern Justice , a 2012 Arabian gelding owned by Dessia Miller and Valerie Kanavy

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) and , a 2012 Arabian gelding owned by Dessia Miller and Valerie Kanavy Karen Binns-Dicamillo (Las Cruces N.M.) and RGS Azrak Bandos (Aranas HF x Once Upona Tyme), her own 2011 Arabian gelding

(Las Cruces N.M.) and (Aranas HF x Once Upona Tyme), her own 2011 Arabian gelding Meg Sleeper (Frenchtown, N.J.) and Sapphire N Gold (Belesemo Magic x CAL Flaming Emit), her own 2012 Arabian mare

(Frenchtown, N.J.) and (Belesemo Magic x CAL Flaming Emit), her own 2012 Arabian mare Kelsey Russell (Williston, Fla.) and Juno Im Gold (Flash Goldon x LM Parys), a 2015 Half-Arabian gelding owned by Valerie Kanavy

(Williston, Fla.) and (Flash Goldon x LM Parys), a 2015 Half-Arabian gelding owned by Valerie Kanavy Heidi Perreault (Hillsborough, N.C.) and Favailas Marechal (Ultimatum Mirbel x Formosa My Pride), a 2015 Arabian gelding owned by Marilyn Lemoine Pesce and Denis Pesce

(Hillsborough, N.C.) and (Ultimatum Mirbel x Formosa My Pride), a 2015 Arabian gelding owned by Marilyn Lemoine Pesce and Denis Pesce Holly Corcoran (Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania) and Poete (Bandjo De Falgas x Poetikka), her own 2007 Arabian gelding

Competition Information

The 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship will begin on Thursday, Sept. 5, with the opening ceremony in the city center of Monpazier, followed by the first vet inspection on Friday, Sept. 6. The CEI3* 160km ride will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 5:30 a.m. (Sept. 6 at 11:30 p.m. ET) and awards will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Official Website

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Endurance by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.