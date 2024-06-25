US Equestrian Announces Qualifying Dates for 2025 USEF Para Dressage National Championship; New Para Intermediaire I Division to Be Added

Lexington, Ky. – The 2025 USEF Para Dressage National Championships will be held once again at U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center. The 2025 championships will introduce the new Intermediaire I division in addition to the FEI Para Dressage Grand Prix.

The qualifying period for Grand Prix and Intermediaire I will begin on July 23, 2024, and close on July 21, 2025. Qualifying scores may be earned at CPEDIs or at competitions designated as USEF/NAYC qualifying competitions. A list of qualifying competitions is available here.

For more information, including eligibility requirements and ranking score calculations, view the 2025 USEF Para Dressage National Championships memo here and visit the USEF Para Dressage National Championships page here.

Stay Connected

Follow USA Para Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAParaDressage.