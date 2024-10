Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is excited to introduce new height categories to the 2025 USEF Pony Jumper National Championships, providing more opportunities for pony jumping athletes to compete against their peers over multiple days of jumping competition. The USEF Pony Jumper National Championships will now feature the following height categories:

2024 USEF Pony Jumper National Championship Podium. ©US Equestrian Small Pony Category: Small ponies are not to exceed 12.2 hands. No junior over 12 years of age, as determined under GR103, may ride in the small pony category. Fence heights .60-.65m, not to exceed .70m.

Medium Pony Category: Medium ponies are not to exceed 13.2 hands. No junior over 14 years of age, as determined under GR103, may ride in the medium pony category. Fence heights .70-.75m not to exceed .80m.

Large Pony Category: Large ponies are not to exceed 14.2 hands. No junior over 16 years of age, as determined under GR103, may ride in the large pony category, fence heights .80-.85m not to exceed .90m.

1.05m Category: Ponies not to exceed 14.2 hands. Riders under the age of 18 years, as determined under GR103, may compete in the 1.05m category. Fence heights not to exceed 1.15m.

The new categories will give pony jumper athletes the chance to compete at heights that best match their current experience. These categories will also ensure that the athletes gain valuable team and individual championship experiences suiting their age and height levels.

To qualify, athlete and pony combinations must have completed, without have being eliminated, retired, or withdrawn, a minimum of four (4) jumper classes, at their respective category’s height or above, at two (2) different USEF or FEI licensed competitions within the qualifying period provided they meet the requirements outlined in Section I of the 2025 Selection procedures.

The USEF Pony Jumper National Championships will take place during the 2025 USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling in Lexington, Kentucky, August 6-9, 2025.



Athletes wishing to compete in the Pony Jumper National Championships must complete an online application. The application will be available mid-January on the USEF Athlete Dashboard at athletes.usef.org and must be completed by July 1, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.



For more information regarding the USEF Pony Jumper National Championships, click here.



