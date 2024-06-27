US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for CHIO Aachen

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to compete at the prestigious CHIO Aachen, hosted in Aachen, Germany, from June 28-July 7, 2024. CHIO Aachen will serve as the final team observation event for the U.S. Jumping Team ahead of team selection for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Natalie Dean (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Katie Dinan (Wellington, Fla.)

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.)



Competition Information

Competition at CHIO Aachen begins on Tuesday, July 2, and will feature the Mercedes-Benz Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5* at 7:10 p.m. GMT+2/1:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 4, under the lights in the main stadium. The week-long competition concludes with the historic Rolex Grand Prix of Aachen CSIO5*, part of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping, on Sunday, July 7, with the first round starting at 1:05 p.m. GMT+2/7:05 a.m. ET.



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships. Find out more information.



