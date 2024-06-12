US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for Longines League of Nations™ Rotterdam CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for the Longines League of Nations Rotterdam CSIO5* held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands from June 19–23, 2024. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

(Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) Callie Schott (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Jessica Springsteen (Los Angeles, Calif.)

(Los Angeles, Calif.) McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.)

Competition Information

The Longines League of Nations CSIO5* competition will begin Wednesday, June 19, and will conclude on Sunday, June 23. The Longines League of Nations competition will take place Friday, June 21, at 4:00 p.m. GMT+2/10:00 a.m. ET, while the Longines Grand Prix of Rotterdam CSIO5* will take place Sunday, June 23, at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2/8:00 a.m. ET.



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships. Find out more information.



Event Website | Schedule | Start Lists & Results

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping..



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.