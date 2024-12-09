US Equestrian Announces Junior and Young Rider Teams to Represent U.S. Jumping at 2024 FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Youth Final

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent U.S. Jumping at the 2024 FEI Youth Jumping Nations Cup Final to be hosted in Lier, Belgium, from September 12-15, 2024. Both the U.S. Jumping Young Rider Team and U.S. Jumping Junior Team and will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski and Team Leader Erin Keating.



The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Jumping Young Rider Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Mia Bagnato (Fishkill, N.Y.) and Ballyoskill Big Bucks, a 2013 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Royal Concorde x Lux Z) owned by Elan Farm



Hunter Champey (Far Hills, N.J.) and High Hopes SFN, a 2012 KWPN gelding (Numero Uno x Lupicor) owned by MDHT Equestrian, LLC



Stephanie Garrett (New York, N.Y.) and Darius de Kezeg Z, a 2011 Zangersheide gelding (Darco x Heartbreaker) owned by Postage Stamp Farm, LLC



Lola Head (Houston, Texas) and her own Chelaine de Blondel, a Selle Français mare (Non Stop x Kassidi)



Laurel Walker (Copper Canyon, Texas) and her own Armani, a 2010 KWPN gelding (Namelus R x Lester)



The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Jumping Junior Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Avery Griffin (Austin, Texas) and Bodega Semilly, a 2011 Selle Français mare (Quaprice Boimargot Quincy x Apache d’Adriers) owned by PBC Equine Investments LLC



Alexa Lignelli (New York, N.Y.) and Helium, a 2013 Belgian Sport Horse stallion (Coeur de Cachas DS x Zuenftiger) owned by Skyline Sport Horses LLC



Resee Merna (Mendham, N.J.) and her own Havanna C2, a Holsteiner mare (Carrico x Cascavelle)



Clara Propp (New York, N.Y.) and Highway, a 2012 KWPN gelding (Casall x Contendro) owned by Aquitaine Equine



Elise Stephens (Whitefish Bay, Wisc.) and O’Mega H & DB, a 2014 Belgian Warmblood mare (Kannan x For Pleasure) owned by Rendezvous Farm



Competition Information

The 2024 FEI Jumping Youth Nations Cup Final will take place in Lier, Belgium, featuring pony, children, junior, and young rider classes at the championship level for each different categories. The U.S. Junior Jumping Team will jump at a height of 1.40m, while the U.S. Young Rider Jumping Team will compete at 1.45m in height. Each team will contest two qualifying rounds early in the week in order to compete in the Youth Nations Cup Final for both sections on Sunday, September 15.



