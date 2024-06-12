US Equestrian Announces Gotham North as the Returning Title Sponsor of the 2024 FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian proudly announces the renewal of Gotham North as the title sponsor of the Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship presented by USHJA (NAYC).

The Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship presented by USHJA is an opportunity for youth equestrians ages 12-21 to compete against their peers in a championship format similar to that of international senior championships like the Olympic Games. The competition includes both team and individual competitions with categories for Children, Pre-Junior, Junior, and Young Riders. This year’s event takes place July 30-August 4 during the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival at the Flintfields Equestrian Center in Traverse City, Mich.

“Gotham North is a longtime supporter of the FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship, and we are thrilled to have them return as title sponsor this year,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “Many of today’s top athletes gained invaluable team experience early in their careers by competing in the NAYC. This championship remains a cornerstone event in shaping the next generation of athletes, and support from partners like Gotham North allow these championships to grow year over year.”

"Gotham North's ongoing partnership with NAYC is a testament to our mutual dedication to young talent and equestrian excellence," said Matt Morrissey, Event Director at Traverse City Horse Shows. "Hosting the Youth Jumping Championships is a privilege that allows us to showcase these emerging athletes on a grand stage. We're excited to move forward together over the next two years of continued excellence and growth."

Watch last year’s Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship presented by USHJA on-demand on the USEF Network.