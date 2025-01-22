US Equestrian Announces First U.S. Para Dressage Team of 2025 Competition Season

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete and horse combinations selected to represent the U.S. Para Dressage Team at the first CPEDI3* of the 2025 season hosted at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla., from January 23– 26. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline and Team Leader Laureen Johnson.



The following combinations have been selected to represent the U.S. Para Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Eleanor Brimmer (Wellington, Fla.) and her own My Moment, a 2010 Hanoverian mare (Fuerst Romancier x Blue Hors Hotline), cared for by Angela Howell



Hannah Kingsley (Fort White, Fla.) and Eragon VF, a 2009 KWPN gelding (Don Romantic x Fidermark) owned by Cynthia Screnci and Volado Farms, cared for by Kathy Seino



Cynthia Screnci (Boca Raton, Fla.) and her own For Memory 4, a 2017 Hanoverian gelding (For Dance x Destano), cared for by Margaret Driscoll



Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and her own Vianne, an American Hanoverian mare (Vitalis x Ramiro’s Bube), cared for by Rui Raposo



Competition Information

The Wellington CPEDI will begin on Thursday, January 23, with the FEI Para Team Test beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET, followed by the FEI Individual Test on Saturday, January 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The competition will conclude with the FEI Para Grand Prix Freestyle on Sunday, January 26, beginning at 11:10 a.m. ET. Learn more about the competition by visiting globaldressagefestival.com and find live scores here.



The competition will be streamed on ClipMyHorse.TV. US Equestrian competing members, subscribers, and fans receive a 10% discount on a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Subscription. Learn more here.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.