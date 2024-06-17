US Equestrian Announces Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for CHIO Aachen

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team at CHIO Aachen to compete in the Nations Cup CDIO5*. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig and Team Leader Laura Roberts.



The following combinations have been selected to represent the Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Anna Buffini (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) and Fiontini, her own 2010 Danish Warmblood (Fassbinder x Rapitala) mare cared for by Michael Hernandez



Anna Marek (Dunnellon, Fla.) and Fire Fly, a 2010 KWPN (Briar Junior x Arieka) gelding owned by Janet Simile and cared for by Katherine Esterline



Marcus Orlob (Wellington, Fla.) and Jane, a 2014 Dutch Warmblood (Desperado x Zandra) mare owned and cared for by Alice Tarjan



Endel Ots (Wellington, Fla.) and Zen Elite’s Bohemian, a 2010 Westphalian (Bordeaux x Sunshine) gelding owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center and cared for by Caroline Hoerdum



The U.S. Dressage program will also be represented by Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper, a 2008 KWPN gelding (Spielberg x Upanoeska) owned by Four Winds Farm and Akiko Yamazaki and cared for by Eddie Garcia, as an individual in the CDI4*. Two young riders will contest the CDIY led by USEF Youth Coach, George Williams. Alicia Berger (Chicago, Ill.) will compete Aqua Marin, a 2011 Oldenburg (Ampere x Stedinger Heide) gelding owned by Alicia Berger and Marianne Berger and cared for by Maria Force, while Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.) will pilot Dreamgirl, her own 2008 Dutch Warmblood (Spielberg x U-Vira) mare cared for by Jose Escobedo.



Competition Information



CHIO Aachen will officially begin on June 28, 2024, with dressage competition on Wednesday, July 3, with the CDI4* and the CDIO5* beginning on Thursday, July 4. The CDIO5* will feature all three tests with the FEI Grand Prix, the FEI Grand Prix Special, and the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle. The final team awards will be awarded on Saturday, July 6.



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships. Find out more information.



Event Schedule | Website | Start Lists & Results



