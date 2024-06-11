US Equestrian Announces Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for Rotterdam CDIO5*

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the following combinations have been selected to represent the Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team at CHIO Rotterdam featuring the FEI Dressage Nations Cup Rotterdam CDIO5* to be held from June 19-23, 2024, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. George Williams will serve as Chef d’Equipe for the team.



The following combinations have been selected to represent the Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Katherine Bateson-Chandler (Wellington, Fla.) and Haute Couture , a 2012 Dutch Warmblood (Connaisseur x Destiney) mare owned by Jennifer Huber and Katherine Bateson-Chandler and cared for by Alex Garrett



(Wellington, Fla.) and , a 2012 Dutch Warmblood (Connaisseur x Destiney) mare owned by Jennifer Huber and Katherine Bateson-Chandler and cared for by Alex Garrett Ashley Holzer (Wellington, Fla.) and Hansel , a 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Don Olymbrio x Metall) owned by P.J. Rizvi and cared for by Cormac Kenny



(Wellington, Fla.) and , a 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Don Olymbrio x Metall) owned by P.J. Rizvi and cared for by Cormac Kenny Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Duenensee, a 2009 Hanoverian gelding (Dancier x Davignon I) owned by Diamante Farms and cared for by Colton Lawson



Competition Information

The FEI Dressage Nations Cup Rotterdam CDIO5* will begin with the FEI Grand Prix on Thursday, June 20, at 9:35 a.m. GMT+2, followed by the FEI Grand Prix Special and team awards on Saturday, June 22, beginning at 3:30 p.m. GMT+2. The FEI Grand Prix Freestyle will conclude the weekend of competition, beginning at 7:40 p.m. on the evening of Saturday, June 22 following the conclusion of team competition.



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships. Find out more information.



Event Schedule | Website | Start Lists & Results



