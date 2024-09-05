US Equestrian Announces Defender U.S. Eventing Team for FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Netherlands CCIO4*-NC-L

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations who will represent the United States at the final FEI Eventing Nations Cup of the year hosted at the Military Boekelo in Enschede, Netherlands from October 9-13, 2024. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello and Team Leader Gemma Stobbs. Participating combinations will receive financial support from the Dutta Corporation for horse travel with additional support funded by the USET Foundation Jacqueline B. Mars International Training and Competition Grants.



The following combinations have been selected to represent the Defender U.S. Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Hallie Coon (Ocala, Fla.) and Cute Girl, a 2014 Holsteiner mare (Coventry x Clearway) owned by Hallie and Helen Coon and cared for by Helen Elston



Mary Bess Davis (Mansfield, Ga.) and Imperio Magic, a 2014 Anglo European Sport Horse gelding (Cassander C x Banboula du Thot) owned by Mary Bess Davis and cared for by Courtney Lucas



Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Possante, a 2013 KWPN gelding (Namelus R x Otangelo) owned by The Possante Group and cared for by Hannah Black



Cassie Sanger (Wilmington, Del.) and Redfield Fyre, a 2013 KWPN gelding (Canabis Z x Guidam) owned by Cassie Sanger and cared for by Meigs Rutherford



The following combinations have been selected as alternates and are listed in alphabetical order.



Jennifer Caras (Cartersville, Ga.) and Sommersby, a 2012 Mecklenberg gelding (Sergeant Pepper x D’Olympic) owned by Jennifer Caras and Jerry Hollis and cared for by Max Corcoran



Olivia Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Sea of Clouds, a 2011 Thoroughbred gelding (Malibu Moon XX x Jolie’s Halo) owned by Sea of Clouds Partnership and cared for by Hannah Black



Alexa Gartenberg (Gladwyne, Pa.) and Cooley Kildaire, a 2013 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Fortunus x Clover Echo) owned by Alexa Gartenberg and cared for by Amelia Williams



Dan Kreitl (Muncie, Ind.) and Carmango, a 2013 Westphalian gelding (Chirivell x Templer GL xx) owned by Kay Dixon and cared for by Julie Miller



Lauren Nicholson (The Plains, Va.) and I’ll Have Another, a 2013 Latvian Warmblood gelding (Gaultjers x Kavaalero) owned by Brandye Randermann and cared for by Sally Robertson



