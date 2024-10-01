US Equestrian Announces Dates and Location for 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series – West

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the dates and location of the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series (Clinic). The West Coast clinic will be held at HITS Del Mar Horsepark in Del Mar, California February 20-23, 2025.

©Myah Vasquez Photography

The clinic provides an educational experience for ten (10) youth athletes, between the ages of 12 and 25, to receive professional instruction and intensive training sessions from various top U.S. coaches. Individuals must be competing or schooling at the FEI Levels. Interested athletes should submit an online application with one letter of recommendation, a personal essay, and a video link by December 6, 2024.



Athletes can submit their application by visiting the Athlete Dashboard in their USEF account, selecting ‘Online Applications,’ and scrolling down to the desired clinic.



Additional application instructions for the USEF Dressage Training Series can be found here.



The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. ET on December 6, 2024. For more information, please contact Kristen Brett, Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].



For information regarding USEF Dressage Training Series East Coast Clinics click here.



