US Equestrian Announces Dates and Locations for Youth Development Opportunities Including 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the dates and locations of the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series, part of the U.S. Dressage Pathway Program. The 2025 East Coast segment of the USEF Dressage Training Series will be held at Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla., from Jan. 2-5, while the West Coast segment will be hosted at HITS Del Mar Horsepark in Del Mar, Calif., with dates to be confirmed. A dedicated Under 25 development segment of the Training Series will also be held in Wellington, Fla., from Jan. 3-5.



Invitations are automatically extended to the following athletes:

The U.S. gold individual medalists from the 2024 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) in the Young Rider and Junior divisions

The U.S. freestyle gold medalists from the 2024 NAYC in the Young Rider and Junior divisions

Gold and silver medalists from the 2024 USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals (14-18 and 13 & Under)

Top three overall highest-placed athletes from the 2024 USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

Top three overall highest-placed athletes from the 2024 USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2024 USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Champion and Reserve Champion from the 2024 USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship



Clinicians and experts will be confirmed and announced in the coming weeks.



Applications for interested U25 participants can be found here.



Applications for the USEF Dressage Training Series are open and can be found here for East Coast here. For West Coast applications visit here.



The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. ET on November 19, 2024. For more information, please contact Kristen Brett, Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].



