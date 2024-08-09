US Equestrian Announces Combinations Selected for 2024 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championships for Young Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the three athlete-and-horse combinations that will represent the United States at the 2024 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championships for Young Horses in Ermelo, The Netherlands, from September 4-8, 2024. Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig will attend to support each of the combinations. Two combinations will compete in the 7YO division, while one pair will contest the 5YO division.



The following combinations have been selected to represent the U.S. at the 2024 FEI Dressage World Breeding Championships and are listed in alphabetical order.



7-Year-Old Division

David Blake (Cardiff By The Sea, Calif.) and G.Q., a 2017 Danish Warmblood gelding (Grand Galaxy WIN x Florencio 2) owned by Helen Stacy and cared for by Joey Kerr



Rebecca Rigdon (Cardiff By The Sea, Calif.) and MSJ for VIPs, a 2017 Oldenburg gelding (Foundation 2 x Vivaldi) owned by Lauren Fisher and cared for by Joey Kerr



5-Year-Old Division

Alice Tarjan (Oldwick, N.J.) and Orado, a 2019 KWPN stallion (Desperado x Johnson) owned by Alice Tarjan and cared for by Allison Nemeth



Competition Information

The 2024 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championships is an annual championship showcasing up-and-coming dressage talent from around the world. The competition will begin on Wednesday, September 4, with the 5YO division and the 7YO division beginning on Friday, September 6, with the final classes on Sunday, September 8.



Event Schedule| Website | Start Lists & Results



