US Equestrian Announces CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L, and Advanced Level Competitions for 2023-2027

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the competitions approved by the USEF Board of Directors to host CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L and Advanced level events during the 2023-2027 competition cycle under the new Eventing Calendar Process. The new process is designed to produce the most effective U.S. sporting calendar to properly develop and prepare High Performance horses and athletes to be competitive at international long format competitions and Championships both in the U.S. and on the world stage.



All U.S. Organizers were invited to bid to host the CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L and Advanced levels through a bid process. The CCI4*-L bid allocations were announced on August 21. The approved bids met the criteria outlined in the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L & Advanced Policies & Procedures. The USEF Eventing Bid Review Group provided their recommendations to the USEF Eventing Sport Committee and USEF International Disciplines Council prior to Board approval.



The approved host competitions and their 2023 dates are as follows:



February 11, 2023 – Rocking Horse Advanced Horse Trials – Advanced (Altoona, Fla.)

February 25, 2023 – Pine Top Advanced Horse Trials – Advanced (Thomson, Ga.)

March 4, 2023 – Twin Rivers Spring International – CCI4*-S, Advanced (Paso Robles, Calif.)

March 11, 2023 – Red Hills International – Advanced (Tallahassee, Fla.)

March 18, 2023 – Copper Meadows Horse Trials – Advanced (Ramona, Calif.)

March 18, 2023 – Carolina International – CCI4*-S, Advanced (Raeford, N.C.)

April 1, 2023 – The Event at TerraNova – CCI4*-S, Advanced (Myakka City, Fla.)

April 1, 2023 – Galway Downs International – CCI4*-S, Advanced (Temecula, Calif.)

April 8, 2023 – Stable View Spring 1*/2*/3*/4* – CCI4*-S, Advanced (Aiken, S.C.)

April 22, 2023 – Fair Hill International – Advanced (Elkton, Md.)

April 29, 2023 – Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event – CCI4*-S (Lexington, Ky.)

May 6, 2023 – Chattahoochee Hills Horse Trials – Advanced (Fairburn, Ga.)

June 17, 2023 – Horse Park of New Jersey Horse Trials – Advanced (Allentown, N.J.)

June 24, 2023 – Stable View Summer Horse Trials – Advanced (Aiken, S.C.)

July 1, 2023 – Twin Rivers Summer Horse Trials – Advanced (Paso Robles, Calif.)

July 8, 2023 – The Maryland International – CCI4*-S (Adamstown, Md.)

July 29, 2023 – Millbrook Horse Trials – Advanced (Millbrook, N.Y.)

August 26, 2023 – Great Meadow International – CCI4*-S (The Plains, Va.)

September 2, 2023 – Chattahoochee Hills Horse Trials – Advanced (Fairburn, Ga.)

September 2, 2023 – Kentucky Classique – CCI4*-S, Advanced (Lexington, Ky.)

September 9, 2023 – Copper Meadows Horse Trials – Advanced (Ramona, Calif.)

September 16, 2023 – Aspen Farms Horse Trials – Advanced (Yelm, Wash.)

September 16, 2023 – Tryon Fall Horse Trials – CCI4*-S, Advanced (Mill Spring, N.C.)

September 23, 2023 – Plantation Field International – CCI4*-S, Advanced (Unionville, Pa.)

September 23, 2023 – Twin Rivers Fall International – CCI4*-S, Advanced (Paso Robles, Calif.)

September 30, 2023 – Stable View Oktoberfest – CCI4*-S, Advanced (Aiken, S.C.)

October 14, 2023 – Woodside International – CCI4*-S, Advanced (Woodside, Calif.)

October 21, 2023 – Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill – CCI3*-L (Elkton, Md.)

October 28, 2023 – Chattahoochee Hills Horse Trials – CCI4*-S, Advanced (Fairburn, Ga.)



In addition to these levels awarded through the bid process, other FEI and National levels were approved to be offered at these competitions. The complete list of 2023-2027 dates and levels can be viewed on the U.S. Eventing Calendar Process webpage.



While the bid selections are allocated through 2027, each organizer will be required to submit an annual license renewal to be reviewed through the USEF Competition Licensing process, which may include a competition evaluation. During the five-year cycle, each competition can be evaluated annually to ensure they continue to meet the standards expected for hosting the approved levels, and USEF can determine that deficiencies or other concerns may results in the disapproval of a license renewal or full removal from the competition calendar.



The USEF recognizes and thanks organizers of competitions at all levels – both FEI and National – for their contributions to the overall growth and commitment to the sport in the U.S.



Please refer to the U.S. Eventing Calendar Process webpage for information regarding the Eventing Calendar Process. Questions can be directed to [email protected].